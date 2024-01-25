Transform Your Android into a Thermometer with the Latest Free Upgrade – Millions of Users Raving!

Google Announces Exciting New Features for Android!

Google has just announced its first Android feature drop of 2024, bringing a host of new and impressive abilities to your handset.

The most notable of these new features is the ability to use your Android smartphone as a thermometer. The ability to measure body temperature using a smartphone is particularly handy during flu season. This feature, which is designed to provide an accurate reading, can be accessed by simply scanning your forehead with your phone. Google states that users will also be able to easily save their results to their Fitbit profile, allowing for a deeper understanding of their health and wellness. It’s important to note, however, that this feature is only available to owners of Google’s latest smartphone, the Pixel 8 Pro.

This “medical-grade” thermometer feature, along with several others, begin rolling out today on Pixel 8 Pro devices, with a continued rollout over the next few weeks. If you do not immediately see these features on your smartphone, don’t worry—they are coming.

Exciting New Search Capabilities

Searching on your Pixel 8 and 8 Pro is now getting easier with Google’s new Circle to Search button. This innovative feature allows users to circle something on their screen with their finger or stylus, prompting AI to search for it on the web. This feature, considered a “world first,” will be available not only on Pixel 8 Pro devices but also on Samsung’s newest Galaxy S24, starting January 31.

Magic Compose for Google Messages

Google is making strides in revamping its native messaging app, Google Message. This month, the tech giant has introduced generative AI technology that allows the app to rewrite a drafted message in different styles. This exciting feature will be available on the Pixel 6 and newer smartphones.

Additionally, users of Google Messages will have access to a new Photomoji feature. This allows users to react to messages with a cutout of themselves or their pets. With this feature, users can transform their favorite photos into reactions using on-device Google AI, saving their creations for future use. This innovative feature will add a whole new dimension to messaging for Pixel users.

These new features are sure to elevate the user experience for Android users, bringing both convenience and innovation to their daily routines. So, if you’re a Pixel user, get ready to experience the future of smartphone capabilities with these exciting new features from Google!