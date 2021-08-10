“UNTOLD – Deal With The Devil” Coming To Netflix This Week! 2021

It’s time to unwrap the most famous sports event in history. The official trailer of Netflix’s upcoming docu-series, “UNTOLD – Deal With The Devil” is out. Check out all the updates on the series below.

The much-awaited five-part documentary series, “UNTOLD – Deal With The Devil” is gearing up for a release this August. The series includes several short films dealing with several aspects of spots. If you are a sports lover, “UNTOLD – Deal With The Devil” will surely be a treat to watch.

Whether it’s tennis, basketball, or boxing, the series covers every incident. The creators of Wild Wild Country have beautifully sketched the fights, playoffs, Olympics, and more. It will take the audience beyond the headlines. Revealing the true incidents, heartbreaks, biggest fights, sweat, grit, and more. UNTOLD will get the passion and heart of all sports lovers with its super intense plot and magical elements. All the films are beautifully crafted by the top directors in the industry, like McLain Way, Chapman Way, Laura Brownson, Crystal Moselle, Floyd Russ, and more.

“UNTOLD – Deal With The Devil” Is Coming This August!! Check Out The Release Date Here!!

“UNTOLD – Deal With The Devil” is set for an official debut on August 17, 2021. The show will mark a weekly release and it will drop five episodes revolving around different topics from the sports world.

