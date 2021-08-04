“Untold: The Malice Palace” Coming To Netflix This Week! 2021

In 2021, Netflix has showered a bunch of documentaries on its audience. Now, again the streaming king is ready to add a new sports documentary in its library. “Untold: The Malice Palace” revolves around the most infamous brawl in National Basketball Association’s history. The Netflix audience was eagerly waiting for the arrival of “Untold: The Malice Palace” and finally it’s coming next week.

It’s time to revisit the dark moments of the Malice at the Palace that took place in 2004. Coming from the popular creator of Wild Wild Country, “Untold: The Malice Palace” brings a new light to the staggering story from the world of basketball.

“Untold: The Malice Palace” revives the old story of 2004. The Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons brawl took part in an NBA game. It resulted in an epic fight between furious Wallace and Artest. However, after the fight, Artest was cooling himself lying on a scorer table. However, a fan out of rage threw a drink on him. Artest burst in anger and rushed to the fan, sparking an incredible brawl between the audience and the players. After the game, nine players were suspended and fined over $11 million. Five were charged with assault and sentenced to one year of community service and probation. “Untold: The Malice Palace” portrays the ins and outs of the incident featuring some big names like Jermaine O’ Neal, Ben Wallace, Reggie Miller, Stephen Jackson, and more. So, when is “Untold: The Malice Palace” coming?

“Untold: The Malice Palace” Premiering This Week!!

The five-part sports documentary series is all set to drop on August 10 on Netflix. The show will premiere its latest episode on weekly basis at 3:00 am ET/ 12:00 am PT. So, all the Netflix audience the watch it online on August 10.

Make sure to stay tuned for all fresh updates on the latest movies and series.