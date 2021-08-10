Valeria Season 2 is Releasing This Week on Netflix! US & UK

Often called the Spanish version of ‘sex and the city’ – Valeria was aired back in the June of 2020. The show garnered huge appraisal from both fans and critics as well. Season 1 ended with achieving huge popularity and fan following from around the globe. After the conclusion of season 1, the show left fans biting their nails at the cliff-hanger. Since then, fans are eagerly waiting for the updates regarding Valeria Season 2 Release date. Don’t despair! We have the exact updates which will surely make your day.

Valeria Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 consisted of 8 episodes of 45 minutes each. Still, it wasn’t enough for the fans. We would love to witness the rest of the story. So, in persuasion to this, Netflix has given a green signal to season 2.

Additionally, this won’t be the finale season, as the original book series has a total of four books for Valeria. Hence, there will be more seasons down the line.

The Rom-Com is confirmed to hit Netflix screens on August 13th, 2021 at 12:30 PM GMT+5:30.

Valeria Season 2 Star Cast

The fans will be able to witness star casts like:

Diana Gomez as Valeria,

Teresa Riott as Nerea,

Paula Malia as Carmen,

Silma Lopez as Lola,

Maxi Iglesias as Victor, and

Ibrahim Al Shamsi as Adrian.

Hence, it is speculated to witness season 1 stars again season 2. Along with them, there will be several newer additions to season 2, as the story moves forward.

Valeria Season 2 Plot

Valeria is a writer. But, she is in crisis with both her husband and her writing career. Her strengths throughout her journey are her three best friends namely Carmen, Lola, and Nerea. Thanks to them, who are constant support for Valeria, though, they are also facing their own struggles. We might witness more Rom-Com between Valeria and Victor in season 2.

Valeria Season 2 Trailer

Watch it here-

This was all for now. Stay tuned with us for such updates in the future too.