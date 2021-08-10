The Kissing Booth 3 Watch Online Free On Netflix | The Kissing Booth 4 Release Date

Netflix has never been shy about its love triangle teenage drama productions as it seems to have an odd fanbase screaming for more of it. Following the success of ‘The Kissing Booth’ and ‘The Kissing Booth 2’, the latest installment in the franchise seems to have really high expectations to perform.









‘The Kissing Booth 3’ is the latest in the teenage rom-com drama series franchise that revolves around a budding Elle Evans and the befogging decisions she makes in her life. Here we would get to see Elle stuck between her childhood BFF and a dreamy boyfriend, put in a position where she has to choose the heart to break.

Promising full-on entertainment and emotion, ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ will be available to stream on Netflix, and here’s how you can watch online for FREE!

Where to Watch ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ Online?

Being a Netflix original production, every movie of the ‘The Kissing Booth’ franchise will be available to stream on the popular American platform. As such, ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ is only exclusive to customers who have an active Netflix subscription.

The Kissing Booth 3 Watch Online Free on Netflix

Though Netflix only allows paid subscribers to access its movie or series content, the streamer also has a free trial version of its platform. So using this free trial version, here’s how you can watch ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ online FREE on Netflix:

Visit the Netflix website at www.netflix.com or mobile app. Type in your email address in the middle of the screen and click on ‘Get Started’. Click on the ‘Try 30 Days Free’ option and enter a new password for your account. Click on ‘See Plans’ and choose a suitable plan for which you will be billed after your trial version ends along with your payment details. Select ‘Start Membership’ to begin your FREE trial version of Netflix.

Note: Netflix Free trial offer is not available in all the countries.

The Kissing Booth 4 Netflix Release Date : Is there gonna be another sequel?

As despairing as it may sound, ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ will be the third and final installment and Netflix doesn’t have any plans of renewing it for a fourth movie any time soon. But on the brighter side, ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ will be releasing on August 11, 2021, where you enjoy streaming it online on Netflix.