Unpolished Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

As of this writing, TLC has not announced a release date for a third season of “Unpolished.” However, TheCinemaholic reports that Season 3 will most likely be greenlit, due to the show’s popularity and good ratings.

According to the outlet, filming for the second season took place several months later than planned. Filming began in June 2020 after restrictions were lifted. Prior to that, “Unpolished” was filmed for seven to eight months before it was handed off to post-production. Based on that time frame, fans of “Unpolished” can expect the show to return sometime in early 2022.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their desire for a third season, even though it seems unlikely. “Need a season 3. Binge watching Season 2,” one user wrote, while another tweeted at the network directly: “@TLC when will we be getting a Season 3 of #unpolished me and mum binged watched all the episodes and want more please.”