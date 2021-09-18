Xherdan Shaqiri makes Jurgen Klopp regret Liverpool transfer decision

Xherdan Shaqiri has been labelled a ‘phenomenon’ after making an impressive start to life at Lyon.

Shaqiri left Liverpool to join the French side in the summer transfer window for a fee of around £9.5million.

Jurgen Klopp was struggling to give Shaqiri enough game time, so he decided to leave to pursue his career.

Because of injuries, he made only 45 Premier League appearances during his three seasons at Anfield. Liverpool agreed to take him off their wage budget.

Although he was considered a fringe player by Klopp because of the consistent play of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, the 29-year old seems to be thriving at Lyon.







(Image: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)



Shaqiri made his first start against Strasbourg on Sunday and picked up an assist in a 3-1 win.

His performance excited the Swiss media, with Tagblatt putting Shaqiri on their front page and labelling him a ‘phenomenon’.

The German language newspaper reports that Shaqiri has already begun ‘conquering the hearts of the fans’ at Lyon and is making Liverpool regret their decision to sell him.

Shaqiri made a substitute appearance in Lyon’s 2-0 win over Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday and the game had a link back to his Liverpool days.

Steven Gerrard, Rangers’ manager and Liverpool legend was seen with Shaqiri at the dugout prior to kick-off at Ibrox.

Jurgen Klopp is going to regret Xherdan Shahiri leaving the club. Leave your opinion in the comment section below.







(Image: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)







Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Sign up for the Daily Star football email newsletter to stay in touch with all the latest news. Get the most recent transfer news and agenda-setting stories in your inbox. How do I sign up? It’s easy and takes just seconds. Simply enter your email address and click’subscribe. That’s all. Each morning you will receive an email containing all the most important news stories. Click this link to learn more about our email newsletter.

Despite all the niceries, Shaqiri clearly loves his decision to leave Merseyside.

“I’m very happy to be here,” At his unveiling, he stated the following: “The negotiation was difficult. For me, it was clear, I wanted to come here. There really was no doubt.

“It’s a very good project with a new coach, whom I like a lot. I am a player who is always hungry to improve.

“This team has a lot of potential. They are a very successful club in France and Europe who want to win titles again.

“I wanted to come, too, to be closer to my family, because I like to have him around me.”