Inside the £41m Paris castle that Lionel Messi wants to rent as new family home

Lionel Messi looks to have finally settled on a permanent home in France, and it’s a £41million mansion on the outskirts of Paris.

Although not Versailles-like, Charles De Gaulle was able to stay at the “Pink Palace” for three days during 1940, when the Second World War broke out.

Messi joined PSG after he left Barcelona, where he had been living for over 20 years.

In a sad press conference, Messi, 34, said goodbye to Barcelona, where he had lived for over 20 years. He then arrived in Paris a few days later.

After only one month, Messi appears to have found his Paris home.















Messi, and his family, have been staying at the Royal Monceau, a five-star luxury hotel in the centre of Paris, since he arrived at the Parisian side.

The hotel’s website describes the hotel as “a contemporary and vibrant design masterpiece located in the heart of the City of Lights.”

The hotel has a spa, with a plethora of treatments available as well as luxury living facilities.

Messi does not want to live in a hotel room, as Jose Mourinho did at Lowry when he was with Manchester United.

What do your thoughts about this property? Let us know in the comments section















Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has been tasked with finding the family a home.

The property must be in the same category as the childhood sweetheart of five-time Ballon d’Or winners, Antonela Roccuzzo.

The property must have an indoor pool, a gymnasium, several child’s rooms, a private parking lot, a home cinema, air conditioning, and a garden.

These parameters are very similar to their Barcelona home.



















Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Sign up for the Daily Star football email newsletter. Get the most recent transfer news and agenda-setting stories in your inbox. How do I sign up? It’s easy and takes just seconds. Simply enter your email address and hit the “subscribe” button. That’s all. Every morning, you’ll get an email with the latest news stories. Here’s more information about our email newsletter.

She appears to have found her property at the huge 2000-square-meter ‘Pink Palace’, built in 1899.

The property is listed by Sotheby’s, and it’s described as: “The sublime Palais Rose is both calm and serene at the utmost luxury, located just 20 minutes west of Paris.”

“Nested in the beautiful Ibis Parc of Le Vésinet, this inspired Grand Trianon palace, listed as a historical monument, provides 2000 sq. meters of family and entertaining space.















“The estate includes the main villa featuring multiple reception rooms, 4 suites, a cinema, a playroom, an indoor swimming pool, a squash court and a gym.

“A caretaker villa, staff accommodations, a guest house of 500 sq. The property is spread over 7000 square feet and includes 4 suites, garages and more. meters of lushly landscaped gardens.”

Messi made his PSG debut against Stade de Reims before the international break.

And his only other PSG appearance came midweek against Club Brugge in the Champions League.