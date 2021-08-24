Unlicensed Tattoo Artist Is Arrested In South Carolina McDonalds After Video Goes Viral

The incident took place at McDonald’s in South Carolina. A viral video is recently circulating all over the internet, exposing an unlicensed tattoo artist tattooing a minor in the dining area of McDonald’s.

It isn’t a wonder that how fascinating piercing and tattoos are these days. In persuasion, even the minor wish to get them done at the earliest. But, parents restriction makes them do these things secretively.

So, is the recent incident, where a tattoo artist was caught tattooing a minor kid in the McDonald’s branch of South Carolina.

The so arrested tattoo artist is charged with two illegalities. First, tattooing a minor, and second, he was an unlicensed artist, so, practicing illegal tattooing.

The tattoo artist was given a bond of $25,000. In persuasion, the Department of Health and Environmental Control said:

“To ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the public, DHEC does ensure complaints about unlicensed tattoo facilities are sent to local law enforcement for action as deemed necessary.”

To assure about the stringent practices that ensure the safety of customers, the McDonald franchisee released a statement saying:

“In our restaurants, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well being of our customers & employees. The conduct reported is not in line with the values of our organization […].”

This isn’t the first time that something unusual happened at McDonald’s outlet. Previously, a woman went into labor, delivering a baby boy in the California outlet, as, it was nearly impossible to take her to the hospital.

In addition, recently, in the McDonalds drive-thru, a few men inside a car mocked being restaurant employees.

In both cases, the police and the paramedics were involved to take control of the situation.

This was all about the latest incident of illegal tattooing inside McDonald’s outlet in South Carolina.

Watch the viral video here:

Stay tuned to this space for more updates in the future.