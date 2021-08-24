Millionaire Businessman Gifts A House To A 12-Year-Old Kid Studying Under The Street Light

There are tons of students around the globe who fight poverty, but still have a dream to conquer the world with their excellence in their academic careers. Recently, such a young, 12-years-old kid grabbed the spotlight and went viral on the Internet.

Although there was no electricity in his house, the firm determination of a young boy drove him to the streets to continue his education under the streetlights.

The heartwarming gesture of the young lad grabbed the eyeballs of a reputed businessman, Yaqoob Mubarak. His heart melted, noticing the struggle of the boy named Victor Angulo, who studied daily under the light of a street lamp, due to the absence of electricity in his house.

Mubarak is a man with a golden heart. He chose to help the young guy. But not with some funds or food. He built an adorable house for Angulo to allow him to study in a pleasant environment. Moreover, he also promised to provide some funds to the youngster’s family to help them get a stable business to earn their bread. On top of his kind gesture, the charitable Bahraini also offered a wheelchair to the disabled companion of Angulo and promised them to gift some computers.

The 12-year-old, Angulo, burst out in tears and expressed his happiness. He quoted, “Yaqoob Mubarak, I want to thank you for everything you did to us, for the children in my school.”

Yaqoob’s adorable gesture went viral on the Internet and the man got a million praises for his golden heart and kind nature. He also promised the boy and his mom a trip to his country some time. The netizens loved Mubarak’s work and showered tons of good wishes for his charitable gestures.

All these started from a video that caught the eyes of Yaqoob Angulo. The heart-touching video of the 12-year-old Angulo finishing his school work in the pavement reached Yaqoob, and he got moved by it. The clip was recorded via a CCTV camera, and it was then posted to Instagram. Finally, Yaqoob helped the kid and he hopes that success will kiss the boy’s steps in his forthcoming future.