Millionaire Businessman Gifts A House To A 12-Year-Old Kid Studying Under The Street Light

Millionaire Businessman Gifts A House To A 12-Year-Old Kid Studying Under The Street Light
By Alex Johnson
In
ViralInstagram

There are tons of students around the globe who fight poverty, but still have a dream to conquer the world with their excellence in their academic careers. Recently, such a young, 12-years-old kid grabbed the spotlight and went viral on the Internet. 

Millionaire Businessman Gifts A House To A 12-Year-Old Kid Studying Under The Street Light

Although there was no electricity in his house, the firm determination of a young boy drove him to the streets to continue his education under the streetlights. 

The heartwarming gesture of the young lad grabbed the eyeballs of a reputed businessman, Yaqoob Mubarak. His heart melted, noticing the struggle of the boy named Victor Angulo, who studied daily under the light of a street lamp, due to the absence of electricity in his house. 

Mubarak is a man with a golden heart. He chose to help the young guy. But not with some funds or food. He built an adorable house for Angulo to allow him to study in a pleasant environment. Moreover, he also promised to provide some funds to the youngster’s family to help them get a stable business to earn their bread. On top of his kind gesture, the charitable Bahraini also offered a wheelchair to the disabled companion of Angulo and promised them to gift some computers. 

The 12-year-old, Angulo, burst out in tears and expressed his happiness. He quoted, “Yaqoob Mubarak, I want to thank you for everything you did to us, for the children in my school.”

Yaqoob’s adorable gesture went viral on the Internet and the man got a million praises for his golden heart and kind nature. He also promised the boy and his mom a trip to his country some time. The netizens loved Mubarak’s work and showered tons of good wishes for his charitable gestures. 

Millionaire Businessman Gifts A House To A 12-Year-Old Kid Studying Under The Street Light

All these started from a video that caught the eyes of Yaqoob Angulo. The heart-touching video of the 12-year-old Angulo finishing his school work in the pavement reached Yaqoob, and he got moved by it. The clip was recorded via a CCTV camera, and it was then posted to Instagram. Finally, Yaqoob helped the kid and he hopes that success will kiss the boy’s steps in his forthcoming future. 

Latest News

Previous articleUnlicensed Tattoo Artist Is Arrested In South Carolina McDonalds After Video Goes Viral

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder