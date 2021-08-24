Mom Gifts Lingerie She Wore On Her Wedding Night, To Her Daughter On Her Wedding

Wedding is a momentous day in most people’s lives and parents definitely have a significant role in making it even more special. But what if they make it more shocking than special. This is what happened when TLC show “So Freakin’ Cheap “fame Shelly Watson gifted the lingerie she had worn on her wedding night to her daughter on her wedding.

The million-dollar reaction of Shelly’s daughter has pulled in the meamers while the Netizens haven’t impeded from giving their opinion on the matter.

How did Brittney react to the unexpected gift from her mother?

It’s not surprising to us that the mother must have tried to be as cheap as possible while gifting to become the true star of the show but when her daughter received the gift, she appeared disgusted at her mothers choice. While most other mothers were gifting jewellery to their daughters, Shelly went out of her way to gift her old lingerie.

Britney was so surprised she immediately dropped it and appeared traumatized while gazing at the piece. Shelly, who found the gift perfect was quick to fondle her daughter while assuring her that it was washed but the bride in a personal interview said it is really hard to wear it for her as she is reminded of her mother and father that way. Shelly on the other hand said, being cheap means a lot of sharing and sharing undergarments was just a part of it.

Besides the unusual gift, “So Freakin Cheap” star also gifted a blue pendant, with a total expenditure of $750 on her daughter’s wedding.

What do the Netizens have to say about it?

When the clip was shared on YouTube, it immediately went viral with some netizens that gifting used lingerie was extremely disrespectful and bizarre.

Some Netizens joked about it while others condemned it seriously. Some even suggested that if she wanted to gift then could have modified it into a garter. While others didn’t take it very seriously claiming that since it’s a show, it shouldn’t surprise.

All and all, Shelly proved herself, the Queen of Cheap.

