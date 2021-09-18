Unknown perp smears ex-US President Donald Trump’s Hollywood star with dog poo

The hunt is on for an unknown perpetrator who took it upon themselves to smear Donald Trump’s Hollywood Star in dog poo.

The faeces were discovered yesterday, September 16, along Hollywood Boulevard’s Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Although there has not been any information released on the person who was responsible, whoever it was will not be prosecuted, as it is not technically considered vandalism, TMZ reports.

According to Californian law, someone can be prosecuted for vandalism if they “deface with graffiti or other inscribed material” or if they damage or destroy someone else’s property.

However, it is possible to instead cite the offender with violating Los Angeles's pooper scooper law, which requires dog owners to pick up after their pets.







In recent years Trump’s Hollywood Star has fallen victim to vandalism on a number of occasions.

James Otis, the heir to the Otis elevator families, attacked the star with a pickaxe in 2016. He was sentenced to community service and a $4400 fine.

Actor George Lopez, disguised as the Incredible Hulk, attempted to pee on Otis' star in 2018 with the aid of a waterbottle. He was not arrested.







In June 2020, the star was covered with Black Lives Matter messages. However, four months later, the star was smashed by a pickaxe by a man dressed up as the Incredible Hulk.

There have been other instances of vandalism as well, with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce – which manages the Walk of Fame – always restoring or replacing the star and in one case even putting a barrier around it.