The One Tragedy That Changed Channing Tatum Forever

On August 23, 2018, Channing Tatum revealed his “very first childhood best friend, Corey Vaughn, left this world for the next” two days prior. He wrote in a letter posted to Twitter at the time, “Man there’s so much to say, I’ll never forget his crazy a** and how he stuck up for and protected me when I first moved to Mississippi. He’d a fought anybody. All the laughs and trouble we go in. I’ll never be able to see that smile of his again in this life.”

The “Magic Mike” actor, who was born in Alabama, previously opened up about moving around a lot as a child. “All my family’s in Wetumpka, Alabama, on my mom’s side. Some people in Birmingham. We moved from Cullman pretty early,” he said, according to Alabama Living. “We moved to Mississippi for a little while, Pascagoula, Gautier, and then Florida. All around the South. Anywhere where they say y’all. That’s where I call home.”