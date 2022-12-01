University of Idaho Murders – Some Fear Killer May Visit Vigil for Slain Student

Two weeks have passed since the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho student students in quadruple murder. Police plan to watch a candlelight Vigil on Wednesday to find out if there is a suspect.

Thousands of people will come together to pay tribute to Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen as well as Xana Kernodle, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, all victims of the brutal stabbing attack in Moscow, Idaho on November 13.

The Kibbie Dome is preparing for the event. This 17,000-seat venue was where the emotional vigil took place. There are fears that the mad killer could find his way to the Kibbie Dome and mix with the mourners.

“We’re aware of the potential and the possibilities and we’re aware of what people are saying,” Aaron Snell, Idaho State Police Communications Director. “Without going too in-depth, I believe we’ve done a very good job in this investigation and covered all the angles. Suffice to say we’re aware of the potential.”

Kaylee Goncalves is the victim. Her father claims they haven’t held a funeral yet for her due to the possibility that the killer may attend. He also confirmed reports that she had a stalker and said she may have been the killer’s primary target.

“It’s a fear of mine,” He spoke during an appearance “Good Morning America.” “It’s a fear that when you have something like this happen. The last thing you want to happen is to hurt the other families and make them fear they were just casualties.”

Reports also suggest that Chapin and Kernodle were at the party to break up a fight during which police were dispatched.

Police towed five cars of the victims to search for evidence. The victims include Goncalves’ Range Rover, purchased two days prior to her murder.

With the whole campus on edge, the University is hoping Wednesday’s vigil, which will be live streamed, will be a healing experience.