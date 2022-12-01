Netflix has just launched a mafia thriller that you must watch

Revenge is one of the most destructive of all human emotions, such that the famous quote warns anyone seeking it to dig two graves — one, for themselves. However, revenge is a powerful dynamic that can be used to create a movie, such as the thrilling Netflix film. My Name Is Vendetta.

The new release Italian-language thriller This is a 90 minute long bloody revenge story about a father trying to get justice for his brother-in law and wife. But he’s not just any helpless victim.

The main character in this story — the father, Santo, played by Alessandro Gassman — was affiliated with the crime syndicate the N’drangheta in his past.

Cosimo Gomez wrote and directed the movie, set in Northern Italy. This is the official synopsis of this Netflix movie:

Sofia, a quiet teenage girl, divides her time among hockey games (of which she is champion) and driving lessons off-road. Until the moment when she — disobeying Santo, her father — secretly photographs him and publishes a photo on her Instagram. It is enough for them to transform their lives.

“We’ve got him,” a criminal tells his boss, as two of them follow the computer trail and break into the family’s home — ultimately killing Sofia’s mother and uncle. That gives rise to a score-settling bloodbath that’s been brewing for almost 20 years.

There are other Netflix movies about revenge

One thing that’s so satisfying about watching a Netflix movie like this is that revenge can be a dangerous endgame to pursue on your own. It’s another thing to watch someone else get their dessert.

Other revenge-based Netflix movies to check out, when you’re done with My name is Vendetta, include:

Rejoice: From Netflix’s official description, “A dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school strikes a secret deal with an unassuming new student to exact revenge on each other’s enemies.”

KateMary Elizabeth Winstead stars in this Netflix movie. It’s got a neon-soaked cityscape, the Yakuza, Woody Harrelson, and almost two hours of nonstop action. Winstead plays the title role of an assassin, who died from poisoning during her last job. However, the poison is slow and Kate has 24 hours to discover who did it to her, as well as to exact revenge.

