Eagle-eyed supporters notice that one USMNT member isn’t joining the celebrations when team returned to hotel after Iran victory

As the USA’s soccer team returned to Doha following their win over Iran, jubilant supporters greeted them.

Gregg Berhalter’s Stars & Stripes are through to the last-16 of the World Cup after the 1-0 victory on Tuesday.

5 After their victory over Iran, the USA team received an ovation at the hotel Credit to Twitter: @USMNT

5 Christian Pulisic was the goalscorer and led the celebrations Credit to Twitter: @USMNT

5 The ‘rowdy welcome’ was a delight for both players and staff.

5 However, fans were astonished to see that Gio (second left) didn’t wear headphones. Credit to Twitter: @USMNT

5 As the US defeated Iran with Pulisic’s goal, the Dortmund star didn’t get off the bench. Credit: Getty

The USA were placed second in Group B, behind England. They comfortably defeated Wales 3-0.

Christian Pulisic, who put his body on the line in 38 minutes to score a goal from close range, scored the sole goal.

Chelsea’s star player took a punch during the goal, and later received treatment for a pelvic contusion.

He assured his fans that he was ready to face the Netherlands in the knockout match on Saturday, however, from the comfort of his hospital bed.

Pulisic was part of the USA team that returned to an enthusiastic welcome at their Marsa Malaz Kempinski five-star base.

The players celebrated with cheering fans with huge smiles across their faces.

Fans noticed however that Gio Reyna, who is yet to play in the World Cup’s first game, didn’t seem to have the most fun.

Reyna, a German star who plays for Borussia Dortmund, was widely anticipated to be a key part in Berhalter’s tournament plans.

However, he was an unutilized substitute for Iran and has played just under 15 minutes in Qatar.

Official Twitter of USMNT sent out this video, which captured the festivities. “The hotel was ROWDY when we got back”.

Reyna was silently walking through the lobby wearing headphones during the video clip. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed.

Many frozen-framed the video of him looking glum, while one person captioned it: “Gio :(“

A second: “Gio Reyna may never see the field again under Berhalter..”

The third was: “Send Reyna home. We don’t need the attitude. Go on lads!!!”

The fourth was: “Look at Gio’s face early on in this video. Something is brewing behind the scenes that’s bad.”

Another fan stood up and retorted: “If you’re Gio Reyna and you work your ass off to actually get to world cup just to be told no you’re not gonna get to play in it, maybe you would be a little p*ssed off to probably.”

They have now reached the knockout stage in their three previous World Cup appearances thanks to this win by USMNT.

Since 2002’s quarter-finals, however, USA have not reached round 16.

Their best-ever performance in a World Cup came way back in 1930, when the Stars & Stripes reached the final four.