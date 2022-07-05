Uncovering the Wakanda Forever character in a new leak

Wakanda Forever: Black PantherIt will hit theaters November 11th and marks the final MCU movie for the year. With Thor: Love and ThunderOn Friday, Marvel will release the first Marvel movie. Black Panther 2Teaser trailer coming soon. We do have some important information regarding the movie, however, from the merchandising aspect of the MCU. Here’s a teaser video of the movie. Black Panther 2 antagonist from a few weeks ago, the Wakanda ForeverLeaked full details of the villain.

Mind you, the leak below confirms the villain’s identity, and it’s a big spoiler. We’d expect Marvel to show off the villain in the trailers. You can look away now if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Wakanda Forever will be an emotionally charged Marvel movie that will have to deal with Chadwick Boseman’s unfortunate passing. The actor, who died several years before he began work on the Black Panther sequel, passed away. Marvel had to rewrite the script, promising fans that T’Challa won’t be recast.

As a consequence, Wakanda ForeverSome big questions will be answered. What happened to T’Challa off-screen? Who will take over the Black Panther mantle from T’Challa?

However, Wakanda ForeverThis story will also include a main antagonist. It will serve the story well, since the Black Panther will have to deal with an antagonist.

Who is the main? Black Panther 2 – Wakanda Forever villain?

We’ve heard for months that Tenoch Huerta will play Namor in the MCU, starting with Wakanda Forever. The following image was then taken a few months ago.

It’s a blurry photo that seems to show the Namor costume. But you can’t tell that Huerta is playing the Wakanda ForeverBy looking at it, you can be a villain.

You can fast-forward to Early JulyWe are launching new features and enhancements to our existing products. Black Panther 2Images of the villain.

And it so happens that it’s a version of the blurry image from mid-May. This time around, we can see that it’s Huerta playing Namor. That’s assuming this Wakanda Forever: Black PantherThis merchandising photo is correct. The image also gives us a look at Namor’s costume.

But RedditorsA second version of the image was surfaced. It shows the Black Panther 2The Aztec headdress is worn by the villain to match his costume.

As always with leaks, there’s no way to verify these images. It certainly looks like the Wakanda ForeverNamor is the villain. Tenoch Huerta is his villain.

As we get closer to the Wakanda ForeverRelease, expect to see lots of merchandising in stores. And they’ll have to feature Namor.

