Days of Our Lives viewers spot ANOTHER clue as to who killed Abigail just before the episode was abruptly cut

DAYS of Our Lives fans have spotted another clue about who could’ve killed Abigail Deveraux in the latest episode, right before it abruptly cut out.

Fans have been grieving for weeks the death of their beloved character since her murder last month.

4 Days of Our Lives Fans think they know who murdered Abigail Deveraux Credit: NBC

4 Viewers have been searching for clues ever since Abby was assassinated last month. Credit: Getty

During Monday’s new episode, Tony and Anna DiMera returned to Salem to be there for Abigail’s funeral, and to help Abby’s husband – and Tony’s brother – Chad through this difficult time.

Fans were treated to an emotional episode of characters trying their best to cope with the loss of their loved ones before Days of Our Lives was abruptly canceled due to a special report on the Highland Park shooting.

A number of viewers also played detective right alongside the characters onscreen to find out who killed Abigail. The identity of the murderer remains a mystery.

Although not much information was provided during the broadcast, viewers tried to decipher the messages to find clues.

Quite a few have been speculating for weeks that Lucas is Abby’s killer, especially after they saw him with a cut on his hand.

After it was revealed Abigail was searching for Lucas, the suspect in Sami’s kidnapping, this theory was strengthened.

However, it is possible that the murder, kidnapping, or cut are all connected. “wouldn’t there be some blood evidence or any evidence?”

“Lucas needs to come forward before someone else finds out,”Another fan commented.

They also added: “It’s gonna look awful if someone finds out he orchestrated Sami’s kidnapping and that Abigail was looking into it!”

As EJ was the one framed for Sami’s kidnapping, though, some fans are wondering if knowing Abby was looking into the case was just a way to tease that EJ could’ve possibly been the one to murder her.

“If abbys murder is connected to samis kidnapping, ej killed abby,”One fan speculated. “Will has his doubts but Lucas keeps pressing that ej went to the dark side.”

A second spotted: “They keep zooming in on Ej as Chad walks away.

“Please don’t let Ej be the one who murdered Abby!”

Another threw Kate’s name out there, saying: “Kate, I’m afraid ‘gosh why is anyone thinking about who murdered Abigail at a time like this, we should be celebrating her life & totally ignoring her murder’ is… KINDA transparent!”

There are many suspects in fans’ minds, and all for different reasons.

Previously, one fan insisted: “List of suspects of killing Abigail: – Gwen – Leo – Ava – Lucas. Sarah Horton is the killer.

Another gave the theory: “I think Gwen did it but she had help.”

Marci and Abby’s portrayer are both upset that Abby was ever murdered, regardless of who she was.

Interview with Soap Opera News, the actress blasted the show for getting rid of her character.

She stated that there were many ways for the soap, other than killing the character, to deal with her inability to work full-time.

“I just had a really hard time with the decision honestly,” she said of her decision to leave, before adding of the show, “I mean, there are a variety of opinions about how to handle this.”

Referring to another of Abby’s portrayers, Marci said: “I have no idea what Kate’s [Mansi]Although the schedule was not what I expected, I thought they would recast it and should.

4 Some people believe Kate murdered her, while others believe Lucas or EJ killed her. Credit: NBC