Every Celebrity Who Has Been a Star Wars Stormtrooper

It may not be the most rewarding job in the world to work for Kylo Ren’s First Order or Darth Vader Empire. “Star Wars”Although it is not the ultimate position, many have longed for it over the years. Being a stormtrooper is a great way to sneak in some big celebrity cameos.

Over the years Stormtroopers’ helmets have been worn by some famous people, from pop stars to beloved actors to royalty. You might be able to find deleted scenes featuring your favorite actors, even though not all of them made it into the final cut.

Those cameos can be difficult to spot, though. Due to the nature of stormtroopers you will need extra ears to pick out famous faces, rather than famous voices. This is assuming that they ever speak. It can be difficult to keep track of all these things, so we did it for you.

This list includes every celebrity to have made an appearance. “Star Wars”As a stormtrooper, he cameo or attempted to do so.