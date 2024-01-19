Uncovering Sean Strickland: The Untold Fight Record and Inside Look

Sean Strickland: The Dark, Controversial Past of the UFC Middleweight Champion

Sean Strickland is a controversial figure, even in the adverse and eccentric world of mixed martial artists. Here we take a look at his life, career, and net worth.

Who is Sean Strickland?

Sean Strickland, born February 27, 1991, is an American mixed martial artist who competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and is the current middleweight champion. Strickland is a popular figure to MMA fans thanks to his lack of filter when it comes to a host of social issues, which he regularly addresses on social media. Sean’s formative years had a profound effect on him, paving the way for him to trying his hand at mixed martial arts and competing in the octagon. The influence of his late grandfather led the once-impressionable teenager to adopt a since-disavowed Neo-Nazi ideology.

“I was really f****ng angry,” the 32-year-old admitted when recalling his teenage years. “I was so angry I actually went through this weird neo-Nazi, white supremacist phase when I was younger. And I got kicked out of school for hate crimes, like all this crazy st. I was angry and I had a lot of fed-up influences in my life that it felt so good to fing hate something.”** Like many who are brainwashed by extremist ideologies, Sean was sucked into the Neo-Nazi world in large part because he looked up to his late grandfather.

He admitted: “My grandfather was like this big piece of st. When you’re a kid you don’t see that, you hero-worship. He kinda just filled your head with crazy st. You’re in seventh grade spouting off about Nazis, you don’t even know what the fk that means. But you hear it from someone you look up to and that identity consumed me. Drawing swastikas walking to school, like I didn’t know what the fk that was.”

Mixed martial arts gave the angry and misguided Strickland a new outlook on life and helped him change his ways. He said: “I remember the first time when I walked into the gym, I was a kid, and all my anger went away. It was the first time in my life — it makes me emotional just talking about it — that I ever felt happiness. And from there, I was hooked. If it wasn’t for this, I would probably have ended up in a prison cell.”

What is Sean Strickland’s fight record?

Sean’s UFC fight record is 28-5-0. This means he has fought 33 times, winning 28 of those contests, losing five and drawing none. He has won 11 of his fights by knockout, four through submission and 13 via decision.

What is Sean Strickland’s net worth?

According to most outlets, Sean’s net worth is around $2 million USD (£1.58 million). He reportedly took home in the region of $500,000 USD (£394,000) for his last fight. So with his upcoming title defense, his career earnings are due to make another leap upwards.

Who is Sean Strickland’s girlfriend?

In a number of online posts and in interviews, Strickland has mentioned that he is in a relationship. But he likes to keep aspects of his personal life secret, so no details about his partner are available. In the UFC Embedded Vlogs, Sean’s girlfriend was referred to by the initials ‘KJ’. And Erik Nicksick, Strickland’s coach, said in an interview she was one of the pivotal reasons the fighter arrived at UFC 293 in a calm state of mind, leading him to winning the title.