Exclusive: Jacob Elordi spills on shocking A-list link and relationship status with Olivia Jade on Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show LIVE

Exciting Surprise! Green Day Busks at Rockefeller Subway Station

Have you heard the news? Green Day, ahead of their new album launch dropping tomorrow, made a surprise appearance as buskers at the 47-50 Rockefeller subway station. Keep reading to find out all the details!

The Big Reveal at 47-50 Rockefeller Subway Station

Can you believe it? Green Day kicked off their performance in disguise, quickly gathering a crowd before their astounding reveal. Videos of their surprise performance have already gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), building anticipation for their upcoming segment tonight.

Tune in to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Don’t miss out! The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is now airing on NBC. Catch Jimmy Fallon as he interviews Jacob Elordi and Ariana DeBose, along with a musical performance by BJ The Chicago Kid and Chlöe. Stay updated with our live blog for the latest highlights.

Jacob Elordi’s Appearance on The Tonight Show

Exciting news! Jacob Elordi is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight. Keep an eye out for the actor, who is anticipated to show up in a stylish gray sweater and jeans on the late-night show.

A Broadway Star: Ariana DeBose

Get to know Ariana DeBose, an acclaimed Broadway performer known for her role as Nautica in Bring It On, which paved the way for her success in the theatre world. With credits including performances in Pippin, Hamilton, and A Bronx Tale, Ariana’s Broadway journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

The Talented Ariana DeBose: What to Know

Here’s what you need to know about Ariana DeBose: Born on January 25, 1991, in Wilmington, North Carolina, Ariana received training at the CC & Co Dance Complex in Raleigh before making her television debut on So You Think You Can Dance in 2009. Her star continued to rise with roles on One Life to Live and captivating performances at the North Carolina and Alliance Theatres, leading her to a Broadway debut and beyond.

Stay tuned to watch Ariana DeBose on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight!

Olivia Jade’s New YouTube Video Release

In other news, Olivia Jade shared a new YouTube video this week, signaling her return in the New Year. After her parents’ involvement in a scandal that landed them in prison, Olivia is making a fresh start with updates on her YouTube channel. Watch the short video to catch a glimpse of her plans for redecorating the kitchen!

Now you’ve got the latest updates and insights into these exciting events. Don’t miss out on the action – stay tuned and enjoy the show!