Vampire Diaries and White Lotus Stars Dive into New Rescue: Hi Surf Series – Exclusive Cast Announcement!

New Buzzworthy Drama ‘Rescue: Hi Surf’ Cast Revealed! Get All the Details Here

The Hawaiian lifeguard drama will premiere during the 2024-25 broadcast season on Fox.

In-depth Look at the Cast of ‘Rescue: Hi Surf’

The cast for Fox’s new drama Rescue: Hi Surf has been revealed following the intriguing story of the North Shore of O’ahu lifeguards. The series was initially scheduled to premiere during the 2023-24 broadcast season but was delayed due to the strikes.

The Main Cast Members

It’s official! The cast has been announced via Variety. Robbie Magasiva from Wentworth will portray Harlan “Sonny” Jennings, a surfer, waterman, and North Shore lifeguard captain. Alongside him, Arielle Kebbel from Vampire Diaries will play Emily “Em” Wright, the first female lieutenant in Ocean Safety history striving to become captain. Adam Demos from UnReal will play Wil Ready, a skilled Aussie surfer and certified lifesaver who thrives on challenges. Kekoa Kekumano from The White Lotus will portray Laka Hanohano, a confident and incredibly fit Native Hawaiian lifeguard dedicated to patrolling the North Shore beaches. Alex Aiono from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin takes on the role of Kainalu, a rookie North Shore lifeguard with political ties. Zoe Cipres from Roswell, New Mexico will be playing Hina, another rookie North Shore lifeguard, known for excelling in her training while balancing her Hawaiian heritage and working-class background.

The Production Team

The showrunner and executive producer, Matt Kester, also penned the pilot episode. John Wells will executive produce for John Wells Productions and direct the first two episodes. Erin Jontow of John Wells Productions and Daniele Nathanson will also executive produce Rescue: Hi Surf, co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

Expectations and Excitement

Rescue: Hi Surf is expected to be a thrilling series, especially with 9-1-1 moving to ABC, making it the perfect replacement. While the premiere is still a way off, the announcement of the cast brings us one step closer, and the anticipation for the series is incredibly high.