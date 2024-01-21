Uncovering a £140,000 Hidden Treasure in My New Home – How One Rookie Mistake Cost Me Thousands

Rare Comic Found in Wall Inside Home Takes Unexpected Turn

Incredible Rare Comic Discovery Inside Home Ended up Costing Thousands

A DAD had hit the jackpot after finding a rare item stuffed in the wall of his home, but his rookie mistake ended up costing him thousands.

David Gonzalez discovered a comic collector’s dream worth more than 15 times the property he had just purchased. The 44-year-old happened to stumble across a 1938 Action Comics #1 edition with its cover splashed with a brand-new hero called Superman. It was found among old newspapers in the ceiling insulation of his home in the small western Minnesota town of Hoffman.

“I knew it was worth money,” David told Star Tribune back in 2013. And the dad-of-four couldn’t be more right, as the vintage comic was sold for a whopping £138,000 [$175,000].

The lucky buyer was a “hardcore, golden age comic book collector,” said Stephen Fishler, CEO of online auction house Comic Connect. Steven estimated there are only around 100 known copies of Action Comics No. 1. He said it is valuable not just because it is rare, but also because Superman served as the model for all future comic book superheroes. But little did David know that one little mistake would cost him almost half of his fortune.

Vintage comic comics may fetch astronomical amounts of money, with a near-pristine edition of that specific comic going for millions. One ranking 8.5/10 on the scale raked in $3.25 million [£2.55 million] in April 2021, The Central Recorder reports. But the 44-year-old construction worker was so thrilled about his find that he accidentally tore the cover. As a result, experts downgraded the ultra-rare comic all the way to just 1.5 on the scale instead of its potential score of 3. “That was a $75,000 tear,” Stephen revealed to David. But the dad said he wasn’t too bothered about ripping the cover.

“I am a humble working guy, so I didn’t get too excited when I found it with old newspapers stuffed in the walls,” he said.

