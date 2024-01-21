Keith Duffy’s cryptic ‘clue’ foreshadowed marriage problems MONTHS before shock split: Exclusive insights revealed!

Keith Duffy Hints at Marriage Troubles Seven Months Before Split in Cryptic Post

Boyzon star Keith Duffy hinted at a troubled marriage seven months before he publicly announced his split from his wife of 25 years, Lisa Smith. In a social media post celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary last June, the 49-year-old actor made a cryptic comment about the challenges the couple had faced. On June 24, 2023, the date of their anniversary, he posted a tribute to Lisa that referenced the struggles they had overcome, saying, “We’ve had our ups and downs, our fair share of obstacles along the way, but our love and friendship and desire, our fight for each other and we are still going.”

Keith Duffy Refers to Struggles in Anniversary Post in June 2023

Before the couple’s official announcement, Keith hinted at their struggles in a social media post celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary last June. In the post, Keith acknowledged the challenges they had faced, but also expressed his love and gratitude for Lisa and their enduring fight for each other.

Keith Duffy Discusses the Ups and Downs in His Marriage

As reported, Keith made a comment in a 2014 interview about his relationship with Lisa, acknowledging that every relationship has its ups and downs. While expressing praise for Lisa, he mentioned that they know how to push each other’s buttons and clarified that although they still have some big disagreements, those are rare occurrences.

Separation Impact on Social Media Activity

Later developments suggest that Keith may have left the family home, and both he and Lisa have not shared any posts together on social media since their trip to France in July. The separation seemed to have affected their social media presence, with both seemingly leaving behind their shared life online.

The Past, The Present, and The Future

Lisa and Keith have unfollowed each other on social media and appear to have moved on from their shared past into two separate and distinct lives. The pair, who share two children, tied the knot in Las Vegas in 1998 and have been together through thick and thin. But with recent events pointing towards separation, it seems they have reached a new milestone in their lives.