Uncover the Ultimate PS5 Accessory Must-Haves for Gamers – Including One ‘Absolutely Essential’ Gadget

Must-Have PS5 Accessories According to TikTok Star: Do You Have Them All?

Were you lucky enough to get a PlayStation 5 for Christmas this year? Well, now you need these four “essential” accessories, according to gamer @dylansdialogue on TikTok.

“Spare Controller”

Everyone who gets a new console needs to buy a spare controller, according to Dylan. “You are absolutely going to need one of these if you do plan on playing split screen multiplayer,” he said. “Even if you’re using the PS5 for primarily single-player-based games, it is so nice to switch from one dead controller to another charged controller on the fly.”

“Charging Stand”

Speaking of charged controllers, you’re going to want to get a charging stand, Dylan added. Charging cables can turn into an aesthetic nightmare if a gamer isn’t careful. “I bought one of the cheaper ones on Amazon, but you guys can go with whatever you feel like,” he continued. “But this purchase was essential for making my gaming sessions continuous.”

“Headphones”

Next, you’ll need headphones – unless you want to get shouted at for late-night rallies. “Headphones are essential if you plan on talking to friends online, or if you plan on taking in all the sound design that these games have to offer,” Dylan explained. “But I primarily use these headphones to not wake my wife up.”

“PlayStation Media Remote”

Finally, Dylan called the PlayStation Media Remote “absolutely essential” for those who use their PS5 to stream TV content. “This might seem like a lazy choice to some but to me this was absolutely essential,” he said. “I use the PS5 as my primary media hub, so having this remote handy to switch between Netflix or YouTube on the fly is just so useful.”

Find out all the latest PS5 news, stories and updates