Uncooperative dog viralized for making a funny screaming sound

TikTok is left howling after watching a clip from a “screaming”Dog went viral on the platform.

Sabrena (@sabrenahnettervilleAkita the Siberian Husky was shared by a friend online. It has received a staggering 27,000,000 views.

TikTok user is seen gently pulling the dog out from the bathing station. But he resists. The dog makes a hilarious howling sound which many viewers compare to the sound of a cowbell. “I can’t.”

Sabrena couldn’t contain her laughter and tried to get Akita moving.

Other TikTok users were stunned and joined the discussion. Some believed they heard him speak. “I’m busy.”

“I swear huskies are so dang dramatic,”One. “This video has to go viral!”

One user said the sound reminded him of Will Ferrell. Anchorman.

“Me trying to avoid my responsibility in life,”A third jested.

Others were shocked that a dog actually wanted to attend the groomers – and not leave.

“A dog who WANTS bath time! noice,”One joked, and another added: “Wait! A husky that wants a bath???”

This isn’t the first time that huskies have taken over the platform.

In a separate viral clip, two playful pups mock their owner’s laugh – and they sound freakishly human.

TikTok User @flola_thehuskiesFang and Lola are shown relaxing on the floor, before Lola starts laughing. Their owner mimics the dog. She once again imitated her.

“SO NOONE IS GONNA TALK ABT THE WAY HE HIT THAT HIGH NOTE LIKE HE WAS IN OPRA,”One was a slacker, and another was a jackass: “IMAGINE UR DOG BULLYING YOU.”

The third is highlighted: “She even mocked your wheeze.”

