ABC Cancelled a Whole Lot Of Game Shows, including One from Alec Baldwin

With spring upfronts less than a week away, viewers are anxiously awaiting news on their favorite TV shows returning or being cancelled. ABC just shot some shots in the latter bucket, with a drastic reduction to its ‘Summer of Games” in half. And among the casualties was a game show hosted by Alec Baldwin.

TV Line reports that the Big Four network canceled the Alec Baldwin-hosted Match Game along with Card Sharks, The Celebrity Dating Game, and The Hustler. The news was confirmed by one of the news outlet’s sources. While these shows may be headed out the door, fellow “Summer of Games” staples Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, and The $100,000 Pyramid are expected to return during this coming summer season.

Of the axed programs, Match Game may be the most-high profile production of the group. This is mostly due to the fact that its cancellation comes months after its host was involved in a deadly on-set accident on the set of Rust, a western he was in production on. As of this writing, the situation is still being arbitrated, and the actor is currently set to return to acting. This doesn’t appear to have played into the end of the game show, though. Per the site, the series (which aired its fifth season back in July 2021) actually hasn’t been in production since the COVID pandemic shut down Hollywood in 2020.

The other three cancelled game shows ran into the same problem as the Alec Baldwin-led series. Hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale, Card Sharks’The second season was a disappointing one, with ratings dropping significantly from the first. The final season split between Summer 2020-2021. The HustlerCraig Ferguson hosted the show. It suffered from a similar drop in ratings to the Guessing Game Show. The Celebrity Dating GameThis was Zooey Deschanel’s first post-graduation ceremony.New Girlgig aired its inaugural and only season last year and received decent ratings.

ABC upfronts are expected to make some major announcements. This could allow for the cancellation of existing TV competitions or the revivals and expansions of older ones that will be available in the summer. There are many possibilities for what the network might add in the future, given the number of game show reboots. It will be fascinating to see what the power brokers come up with. We’ll also be watching to see how other channels’ programs fare when it comes renewals or cancellations.

At this time, it is not known when the returning shows would premiere on ABC’s summer 2022. CinemaBlend has information on a number of new and returning TV shows.