Sylvester Stallone, John Travolta And More React To Bruce Willis’ Retirement Announcement

Bruce Willis, a living legend. He has a long and successful career as an actor. He’s proven that he can handle a variety of roles. Now that he’s facing a new challenge in his life, he’s retiring from his work on the big screen. His famous family members, Sylvester Stallone, John Travolta and John Travolta have said they are there for him, even though he is no longer in the spotlight.

Fans around the globe were shocked to learn that Bruce Willis was retiring after being diagnosed with Aphasia. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the language disorder makes it difficult to effectively communicate – so it’s understandable why he would need to step away from his career. But that doesn’t make it any less sad for those who love him. As we’ve seen, the list of people falling into that category is long.

Sylvester Stallone was a co-star with fellow action icon in The ExpendablesHe seems to have moved on from any feud between them, and his first sequel. He posted some adorable throwback photos on Instagram and shared a heartfelt message to support the cause.

The RockyStar was one of many celebrities to join a long list who have already sent good wishes for the Die Hard star. Bruce Willis received a lot of love, with John Travolta reflecting back on his long friendship. Pulp Fiction Look Who’s Talking co-star:

It seems like the 67-year-old actor has had a big impact on many of the actors he’s shared the screen with over the years. Haley Joel Osment was also in the film. The Sixth SenseHe expressed his gratitude and respect for his former costar.

Demi Moore has always been proud to praise Bruce Willis’s commitment to their blended families and she already expressed her love for him after the announcement. Rumer Willis was also present and shared her thoughts about her father.

Scout Willis also shared her feelings in a lengthy post on Instagram. She shared her gratitude for the support she received and how important it was to hear from her dad to all her friends and followers around the globe.

Being diagnosed with a serious condition can be scary. It’s good to know the Willis family is feeling the love as they go through this challenging period.

While Bruce Willis has stepped away from his career, fans haven’t seen the last of him. He has several upcoming movies in post-production, though it’s not yet clear if any of them will be a part of the slate of new movie releases scheduled for 2022. We will continue to send our best wishes to the actor and his family while we wait for more information.