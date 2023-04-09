UK’s top seaside destination named best for budget holiday – featuring cheap hotels and transport, as well as thriving nightlife

NEW research has shown that the UK is the most popular holiday spot for those on a tight budget. It’s also a beautiful seaside location.

Many places to stay in the UK are not well-known, and this latest list of hidden gems shows them.

The top ten places for summer holidays are based on the lowest prices for hotel and meal prices.

Blackpool is at the top of the list, loved by many for its lively nightlife and affordable accommodation.

Rooms for two start at just £126 per night, and the beach is in walking distance – great for a weekend away if the sun is out.

You can also dance all night in the town, which is known as the “home for ballroom dancing”.

Blackpool has multiple amusement parks and even a zoo, so if you’re looking for a family-friendly getaway, there are plenty of options.

Are you looking for a more romantic night out? Online, The Grand Theatre is receiving rave reviews. One person even praised the venue.

Their verdict: This theatre is beautiful and lives up its name. You feel like you are stepping back into time while watching a performance.

Liverpool is another UK metropolis that topped this list. It boasts the Royal Albert Dock (Maritime Museum), and Tate Liverpool.

There is also history surrounding The Beatles sprinkled all over the Merseyside. Visit the Cavern Club for a tribute band.

York made it on the list as well, with the York Minster recently being crowned England’s Most Beautiful Building.

For a day of educational fun and entertainment, take your children to the National Railway Museum.

You are looking to fly for some summer fun? A great place to spend the summer is this village on the coast of County Donegal.

Bundoran, Co Donegal, is best-known to most as the location of the annual Sea Session Surf and Music festival – but it has plenty more to offer.

Regularly, dolphin pods can be seen swimming along the coast. Images and footage are shared by members of local RNLI.

Bundoran is a highlight of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way – a 2,500 km long scenic driving route along the entire west coast of Ireland from Donegal in the north to Cork in the south.

Bundoran also happens to be one of Ireland’s surfing capitals, featuring surf shops, clubs, and accommodations lodges.

You can also check out the other items on the list for ideas about where to go next weekend.

