Here are 10 signs that your smartphone could spy on you.

If you suspect your smartphone is spying on yourself, there are 10 signs you should be aware of.

Your phone may be getting hotter or draining faster than normal, and you might have an unwelcome attention.

While iPhone owners can allow their loved ones to monitor their location, many spy apps are available that require no consent.

These apps allow you to track where you are, view your bank information, check your chats, and even send copies to other devices.

There are 10 different ways you can determine if someone follows your movements.

You have unfamiliar apps on your smartphone

You may be seeing applications that you don’t know or haven’t downloaded to your phone, which could indicate that someone has been tracking you.

Check your storage for any apps you don’t remember installing.

Kaspersky Safe Kids and Norton Family are some of the things to watch out for.

Is your smartphone running out of battery more frequently than normal?

You can drain your battery faster the more you use it.

You might notice that your phone does not hold its charge as well. If so, you can check to see if the problem is caused by any recent apps.

You could have spyware running continuously in the background.

Are you able to feel your phone’s heat?

You may notice that your smartphone is heating up when you’re not using it. This could also indicate that other applications are running continuously in the background.

It could indicate that someone is following you. Make sure to check all your applications.

Are you selling your secondhand smartphone?

It is best to return a used phone to the original factory settings if you purchase it.

Rooting a device means users are able to download applications that aren’t available in the official store.

Your phone may appear “jailbroken”, which could indicate that somebody is doing something wrong.

You can check if you’re suspicious by this app: Cydia for iOS and Root Checker for Android.

Is your phone using a lot of data?

Spyware running on your smartphone could mean that your data is being misused.

The possibility exists that someone is spying on your phone and using it to send you information.

iPhone users may check the data usage settings at “Mobile Data”.

Android users can do this by going to Settings – Network & Internet – Data Usage.

This will enable you to determine which apps are using excessive amounts of data.

Do you have the ability to switch off your smartphone?

Spyware programs could prevent your smartphone from being turned off in order to give the perpetrator constant access.

Your phone could take an unusually long time to turn off due to these apps.

Are you seeing your phone light up in random places?

Unusual behavior, like your phone turning on standby or vibrating when there are no notifications is a warning sign.

Did you check your messages?

Text messages are being sent and received that are not yours.

Application can be used to give commands to the device by perpetrators, including taking pictures and sending emails.

Does your autocorrect work properly?

This could indicate that somebody is reading your messages.

Spyware, such as keyloggers, can be used to view what you type on your smartphone.

Is your photography of high quality?

You might have noticed your screen captures not perfectly pixelated. This could indicate that someone is tracking you.