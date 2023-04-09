John Legend Carries Baby girl Esti to Carrier for Family Trip

Legend-arily adorable!

This entry was posted on April 8, Chrissy Teigen shared new photos from her family’s recent European vacation, including snaps of husband John Legend Their infant girl EstiA baby carriage was used to transport her almost three months old while she walked with her mother. Chrissy’s Court Star with their eldest children. Luna6, Miles, 4, in Venice, Italy.

It holds special significance in the hearts of both couples. “Venezia! John and me first arrived here in 2007, when we were two crazy, child-free children! Chrissy recalled. It was winter and it was freezing cold. John fondly recalls the faux fur hat from Urban Outfitters that I wore every night and day.

Her mother continued by saying, “We rode the waterbus everywhere and ran through all the streets, looking like two doofuses who couldn’t believe we would be back with children of our own!” John probably did.

Italy in general marks a sentimental location for Chrissy and John, who married in Lake Como in 2013 and have vacationed in the country with Luna and Miles before.