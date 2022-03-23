UK’s daily Covid cases are 14% lower than the previous week, with 94,524 infections

The UK saw a drop of 14% in daily Covid cases, compared to one week ago. Today, 94,524 new infections were reported.

Omicron is milder and studies have shown that vaccines reduce the likelihood of serious illness or hospitalisation.

Most people who have it feel better after a few days at home.

In the last week, there have been an increase in cases. Ministers are encouraging Brits to use commonsense as the country learns how to deal with the virus.

The number of patients admitted to hospitals with the bug remains lower than it was in previous peak periods.

The death rate has remained steady, however, the UK saw an increase of 250 deaths over the past 24 hours.

This comes just days after yesterday’s announcement by the Health Secretary that scientists are currently working on plans for a second Covid booster shot for all over-50s in Autumn.

Sajid Javid stated that: “We will concentrate our tests on those that are most vulnerable, or in vulnerable settings and that is the right way forward.

“Post April 1, if someone has Covid symptoms, they should behave as if they were suffering from flu symptoms.

“That is to socialise a bit less, stay indoors, and wait till you feel better.”

He also said that those who have tested positive for HIV should remain in isolation for at least 4 to 5 days before returning work.

He said ministers are not worried about rising cases, which was “always going to be the case”As the country lifted all restrictions.

Spring boosters for the over-75s and clinically vulnerable people opened up yesterday, with anyone in that group and six months on from their last jab able to book in.

Omicron has been proven to be a milder strain of Covid, especially in the vaccinated, but thousands are still catching the bug every day.

And for some more vulnerable people it could cause a more severe illness – so even if it is milder for you, you risk passing it on to someone who might suffer more.

It is important that you receive any vaccines offered to you.

After its sibling, BA.2, spread across the UK just before Christmas, BA.2 is now the dominant variant.

Though it isn’t as severe as the flu, particularly in children who are vaccinated for it, it can spread much quicker.

Professor Adrian Esterman, an epidemiologist warned that more cases would be. “skyrocket”.

Sky News was told by Sajid Javid, Health Secretary: “We keep this situation very carefully under control.

“There’s no other variant of concern out there that is an issue at this point in time.”