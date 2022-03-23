Miami Beach Officials Declare State of Emergency: ‘This Isn’t Your Father or Mother’s Spring Break’

Miami Beach officials are declaring a state of emergency after five people were shot during a weekend of violence in the popular spring break destination.

“I intend to declare a public emergency, effective this Thursday,” city manager Alina Hudak announced at a press conference.

A curfew will be in place in South Beach from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says he’s frustrated over the weekend of violence.

“It’s very hard to deter idiots and criminals,” Gelber said.

Video taken by a local hotel owner shows gunfire erupting and terrified spring breakers running for their lives. Cops armed assault rifles swarmed in to deal with a shooting.

“I’ve had, in the last 12 hours, a couple of international guests decide to cancel the remainder of their stay,” Mitch Novick said.

Cops say nine officers have been injured during spring break celebration, which still has another two weeks to go.

Three cops were taken to the hospital after an accident involving their electric cart and another vehicle.

The police union tweeted footage of the chaos, calling it “a snippet of the crowds and dangers we face.”

“Officers are exhausted. The party needs to end,” the tweet continued.

“We can’t endure this any more. We just simply can’t. This isn’t your father or mother’s spring break. This is something wholly different,” Gelber said.