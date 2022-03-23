YouTube is being asked by thousands to remove a Marilyn Manson video that depicts sexual assault.

The past year has seen Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson’s former relationship put under various moral and legal microscopes, though without much resolution stemming from it all at this point. Wood’s two-part documentary Phoenix Rising aired in mid-March 2022 on HBO, having debuted earlier in the year at the Sundance Film Festival, and sparked a lawsuit from Manson’s legal team. While all of that is happening on the main stage, so to speak, Wood’s supporters are attempting to scrub the Internet of a specific music video from the rock star that allegedly features the WestworldActress being sexually assaulted.

A petition was created Change.org with the overall goal of removing Marilyn Manson’s 2007 music video for the single “Heart-Shaped Glasses (When The Heart Guides The Hand)”Starting at YouTube The original posting was posted on, but other music services were later added. The video was made in 2007, while Manson (real name Brian Warner), and Evan Rachel Wood were together. It caused a stir because it showed the couple performing legitimate sexual acts. Wood initially denied the allegations, but Manson reportedly dismissed them. Wood later claimed that she was given absinthe prior to filming and that the sexual acts depicted in the video were non-consensual. She has not been able to take legal action because the statute of limitations has expired.

While Marilyn Manson has denied all claims of sexual abuse regarding the music video’s filming — as well as the There are other allegations of rape and assault. Wood and against him Many other women — the attention surrounding the video and its production has only grown. So, fans and supporters of the actress as well as other survivors, allies or advocates are trying to remove it from YouTube. TIDAL and Apple Music were added to the petition within a few days.

The petition claims the video violates several of YouTube’s Community Guidelines and Policies, including the below:

Pornography or depicting sexual acts, genitals, or fetishes for the purpose of sexual gratification on any surface (such as video, text, audio, images)

For sexual gratification, nudity or partial naturity

Sexual acts that aren’t consensual or unwelcome sexualization

Violent, graphic or humiliating content for fetish purposes.

There is an additional hope that YouTube and other services would remove Marilyn Manson’s channels and hubs altogether, but this would take even more of an effort, and would likely need legal ramifications to come into play. It’s noted that there’s a reported clause in YouTube’s terms of service that specify how channels can be removed due to a subject’s actions away from the platform, but it would likely require Manson’s conviction or confession, which would then need to be judged on how much it “harms the YouTube community.”

The Change.org petition currently has 43,000 signatures and is attempting to reach its 50,000-signature goal. It’s unclear what could happen at that point if and when the goal is reached, as far as whether or not YouTube execs and others will be convinced to remove “Heart Shaped Glasses”From their platforms.