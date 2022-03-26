Ukrainian Crew Member reveals that he tried to sink the yacht of a Russian Oligarch in Spain

A Ukrainian crew member aboard a luxury yacht owned Russian oligarchs is telling the truth about his attempt to sink it as it docked in Spain.

Taras Ostapchuk is a nautical engineer who claims he did the act of sabotage when he saw a video of a Russian missile hitting an apartment building in Kyiv. He claims he was forced to strike back and opened valves to allow water to Lady Anastasia.

“There were three crew members left on board. I announced that the boat was sinking, and that they should leave the ship,”CNN quoted the engineer.

Vladimir Putin has been compared to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling in the media.

Putin said that both he (and the author) are victims in a rant on Russian TV “cancel culture.”

Rowling, who was criticized for her views regarding transgender rights has not hesitated to respond.

“Critiques of Western Cancel Culture are not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians. #ISTANDWITHUKRAINE,”She tweeted.

Putin’s bizarre rant came as President Joe Biden visited U.S. troops in Poland. He took selfies while eating pepperoni pizza which made his eyes water.

“We were visiting our troops, and I had pizza pie with hot peppers on it,” Biden said.