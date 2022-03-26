Shaheen Holloway Commends Doug Edert as a Table-Jump Celebrator After St. Peter’s win

Saint Peter’s guard Doug Edert leapt on the scorer’s board when his team beat Purdue.

His coach Shaheen Holloway gave him an hysterical glare at his showmanship during the post-game press conference.

Holloway and Edert admitted that they lost control after the incredible win.

PHILADELPHIA — When Saint Peter’s knocked off Purdue in the NCAA Tournament, becoming the first 15-seed ever to advance to the Elite Eight, guard Doug Edert momentarily lost it.

Edert ran with his teammates to the section of fans cheering on the Peacocks. The junior guard then jumped onto the table to pump up the crowd.





Doug Edert leapt on a table in order to get the Saint Peter’s fans excited.



Matt Slocum/AP Images







Edert was interviewed by a reporter following the game. “Kobe-esque”Moment on the table.

Shaheen Holloway, the Peacocks coach, had been sitting still, deferring any questions to his players. Then he jumped up and asked. “You jumped on the table?”

Holloway looked down sheepishly at Edert, while Holloway tilted to his head, glaring at Edert’s showmanship as the room of reporters laughed. Holloway may not have been happy to see a key player injure for the celebrations.

Although Holloway’s gaze was missed by the cameras, Edert’s and his team’s reactions were captured.

“No, no,”Edert attempted to interrupt by trying to explain why he noticed an opening in the table and was able to fill it. “so excited.”

Edert said it, laughing. “Next question. Next question.”

Moments later, however, during the press conference it was revealed that Holloway had also briefly lost control of emotions.

Holloway was hyping up the crowd in the final 38 seconds. The Peacocks were up four as Purdue defended. Matthew Lee, Guard, stated that he had missed the moment. Holloway looked at Edert and added, “I don’t normally do stuff like that.”

Saint Peter’s remarkable run has been fueled in part by Holloway’s extraordinary love for his team. Holloway repeatedly stated that he looks for players who can handle the tough coaching and that personality is just as important as talent.

Edert commented after the game that Holloway’s tough coaching translate to the floor.

“He demands almost perfection in practice, which makes the game easier,”Edert agreed. “We feel calm in these situations, and we do our best to get the job done.”

Edert was the epitome calm. He made 5-of-5 free shots in the final 4 minutes to help Purdue reduce its lead, and then held on to it for the last seconds.

Saint Peter’s will be facing either North Carolina or UCLA in Philadelphia on Sunday.