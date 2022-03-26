Pauley Perrette was at NCIS co-star Michael Weatherly’s defense

Since more than a decade Michael Weatherly has been a fixture on many CBS series. His appearances on crime drama “NCIS,”Then, he was given a prominent role on the network’s television. “Bull,”Jason Bull is the title character. Weatherly’s move from hit show to hit was marred by allegations of sexual misconduct against his costar Eliza Dushku. Weatherly, his former partner in crime, was forced to resign. “NCIS”Pauley Perrette, costar, showed glowing support.

“This man … I love, respect, trust and I KNOW. TWO decades of friendship and respect. The best. I love you @M_Weatherly Always and forever,” Perrette tweetedTogether with a selfie taken with Weatherly, Perrette’s defense for Weatherly was no surprise, as the two were on-screen co-stars since 2005 “NCIS”It was established in 2003. The former “Broke”The star spoke out about Weatherly’s friendship in a 2020 interview. USA Today. “Michael Weatherly is like my brother. I love him more than anything on the planet Earth. He’s awesome,”She said it to the outlet.

Perrette’s defense however was met with mixed online reactions. “Pauley, I’m fond of you, I really am. But what Michael did to Eliza Dushku is indefensible,” One user. A different netizen is on the contrary Submitted, “Thank you Pauley for this tweet. I’ve read horrible tweets over the last 24 hours. This is a beautiful refreshing change.”