UK weather: Met Office issue 12-hour thunderstorm warning for wild washout weekend

Millions of Brits will be lashed with torrential rain in a washout weekend, according to the latest weather reports.

According to the Met Office, Sunday will be a rainy and miserable day.

The 12 hour weather alert is in effect from 12pm to midnight.

Severe downpours may cause flooding and disruption to transport.

There may be flooding in some areas and roads closed.

Nearly all of England is included in the warning, which includes London, Newcastle and London.







(Image: PA)



Areas of East of England, such as Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, and eastern parts of Essex are also at risk of dreaded downpours.

The UK’s southwest and western regions are lucky to avoid the storms.

Due to the large alert area, millions of Brits could still be affected by torrential rains and wild weather.







(Image: PA)



The adverse weather is not expected to stick around for Monday but there may be more showers.

According to the forecast for Saturday, heavy rain fell in Scotland overnight and will continue until the weather calms down. The lashing could return later, though, in the form scattered showers.

Saturday looks brighter and there are forecasts of sunny skies and dry conditions elsewhere in the country.







(Image: Met Office)



The miserable bands of rain on Sunday will likely spread in places on Monday and Tuesday, accompanied by strong gusts swooping in from the northwest.

According to the Met Office long range forecast, the second week of next week doesn’t look very bright. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are at risk for more rain.

This warning comes after Brits were treated to scorching temperatures of 24C with two days of sunshine.

The UK was warmer than Spain’s Madrid, Greece, and Portugal.

Brits were able to enjoy what was being called the last heat blast before the weather turns. The sky opened up to a bright blue, and the warm rays allowed them to bask in the warmth.

