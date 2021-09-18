Kendall Jenner ‘building houses in Mexico’ after tequila brand sparks backlash

Kendall Jenner has said that she is helping to ‘build homes’ for people in Mexico after being accused of cultural appropriation earlier this year.

The criticism was triggered by the fact that Kendall Jenner, a 25-year-old American beauty, starred in an ad for her tequila brand 818 Tequila.

The billionaire bombshell, Kendall, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the brand wanted to support local communities in Jalisco (central Mexico) where the drink is made.

Kendall said: “At our distillery, which I was just at the other day, we found a way to take the agave fibres and water waste and build sustainable brick that were are actually dominating back to the community of Jalisco.







(Image: drink818/Instagram)



“Along with saving the planet it’s important for us to be friendly to the community as well. We’re donating them and building homes for people that need homes.”

There is mixed opinion from tequila producers about Kendall’s latest business venture. The opinions of the co-owners at La Gritona Tequila perfectly sum up the split.

Andy Coronado believes that the move takes resources away from smaller brands. He said: “It is a commodity, and it boosts the prices. It leaves the rest of the tequila world to trying to … survive.”

His business partner Melly Barajas Cardenas had a different perspective: “If you say tequila, you immediately think about Mexico.







(Image: Instagram)



“I would love for it to be known all over the world by whoever because although an American creates their own brand and whether you like it or not, Mexico also sees that money because there’s no other country.”

This also isn’t the only time that Kendall’s company has been in hot water. In May, Tequila 512 CEO Nick Matzorkis posted a photo to Instagram showing the similarities between the products.

He said: “To be clear, the post does not accuse them of ‘stealing our idea,’ but does point out obvious undeniable similarities that in their entirety makes a worthy point on the face of it.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the globe from the Daily Star, sign up for our newsletter by clicking here.