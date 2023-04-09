UK Easter weather: Britain expected to heat up faster than Barcelona today and tomorrow before hail storms and thunderstorms, Met Office warns

The Met Office predicts that the UK will become hotter today than Barcelona, before rain and wind hit tomorrow.

Brits can enjoy the sunshine during long weekends with temperatures reaching 18C in some parts of the UK.

7 People spend a day at the beach in Bournemouth (Dorset) during Easter Bank Holiday Weekend. Credit: BNPS

7 Natalie Pollard is a fitness dancer who shows off her physique at Blackpool Beach Credit to Dave Nelson

7 Today, two friends enjoy a sun-soaked stroll through Hyde Park in London. Credit to LNP

7 Lulworth Cove will host an Easter Sunday Church Service Credit: BNPS

7 The River Cam is being punted in Cambridge by people today Credit to Geoff Robinson Photography

7 Natalie Pollard in the sun Credit to Dave Nelson

According to forecasters, the country will be hotter this spring than it was in sunny Barcelona. The nation is predicted to peak at 17C.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said people can expect “hazy sunshine” this afternoon due to weather fronts pushing their way in from the Atlantic.

The forecaster stated that it will be cloudy in the east of the UK, but that a strong wind should lift the clouds as the day goes on.

It will most likely be sunny in the afternoon so the chances of rain interrupting bank holiday fun are very low.

The meteorologist added: “Temperatures are actually up to where we have seen them on Saturday, so highs of 15C in the central belt and maybe pushing towards 18C in some other areas as well.”

On Saturday the temperature in Rome was just 12C. The UK, however, reached 14C and 15C higher than nearby Monaco (14C).

Temperature readings of 18C would be a record setting new records for the warmest day in 2023.

It was March 30, when temperatures reached 17.8C in Santon Downham, Suffolk.

Forecasters predict that temperatures could break the record by as much as 80%.

Brits are disappointed that the lovely weather will not last beyond Sunday.

According to forecasters, downpours will hit large swathes across the country on a Monday morning that is wet and miserable.

It is possible for the rain to end later in today and it will become sunny. There may also be heavy thunder storms.

Craig Snell from the Met Office warned that weather conditions would change as we enter next week.

He stated that Monday would be the day of great change as low pressure begins to rule.

It’s the perfect day for indoor activities, even if it is a drizzly one.

The temperatures should reach 16C despite the heavy rain.

Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said that a change was in the works for UK weather. The dry and settled conditions, which were warm, are being replaced by more unpredictable weather patterns starting Sunday afternoon.

This change will first affect Northern Ireland and Scotland. Sunday’s rain will soon be replaced by thundery showers over the night and on Monday.

The Met Office stated that a low pressure system was expected to produce a “sustained spell of wet-windy weather” on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, heavy rainfall, snow and thunderstorms are likely, although it will be restricted to northern parts of the UK.