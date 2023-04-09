With gene-edited super Soldiers & Manmade Killer Viruses, how could humanity face the apocalyptic biowars of 2050

The new frontier in warfare will be bio-engineered super soldiers and man-made virus that can wipe out whole countries.

Central Recorder Online has been told by experts how biotechnology and gene editing could ignite a new arms race that would both improve the lives of humans as well as create new ways for them to die.

The possibility of having “super-soldiers”, was only once possible in sci-fi. But technology has made it possible for soldiers to be genetically altered to have terrifying, godlike powers.

The next generation of soldier is being created by global superpowers.

France, which was the first nation to disclose it was creating “augmented soldiers”, was also cited as having conducted testing on soldiers for biologically-enhanced troops.

The human genome editing of the human genome could help combatants be more powerful, quicker, and smarter than their opponent on the battlefield.

Officials in the United States have predicted that gene-edited soldiers will be available by 2050.

Rapid biotechnology advancements have opened up a new world of bioweapons, including 3D printing potentially fatal viruses.

Rogue states or terrorists could “take war into another realm” by using the technological leaps.

One scenario is that hostile states might create an elite army Terminator-style killers in order to launch an attack. However, the target could be made weaker by intentionally releasing deadly man-made viruses.

Raina MacIntyre is a Biosecurity Expert and told Central Recorder Online, “It’s possible. Which takes warfare into another realm entirely.”

You might have one population capable of weaponsization. Another population might be targeted to suppress immunity or for weakness.

“It truly is another dimension. There are two sides to this coin: one, rapid progress in pathogen research; the other, human genome editing.

“The technology available to mankind is amazing and presents a serious threat to our existence.”

MacIntyre has warned previously that terrorists may be able to use “extraordinary” means to launch an apocalyptic war with “insect-drones” laden with viruses.

However, she stated that “no one is aware of the risk” tech can be used by rogue agents to wage future conflicts.

She said that “we’re 10 years behind biosecurity than in cybersecurity”

Hamish De Bretton-Gordon (ex-commander, UK and NATO) of Chemical Biological and Nuclear Defence Forces also warned that biosecurity “could become tomorrow’s nuke weapon”.

He stated that the enormous advances made in synthetic biology can be used in terrifying ways.

He told Central Recorder Online that he was deeply concerned by the possibility of technology’s extraordinary advancements being used to harm others.

While it may seem a little farfetched, and very James Bond-esque to think of the creation superhumans as soldiers or athletes, technically this is more possible.

“Biosecurity, virtually unmentioned in the UK’s latest Integrated Review, could be tomorrow’s nuclear weapon.

It is possible to create a highly contagious virus that can be transmitted by genetic engineering.

“The UK must work with other democratic governments to improve the regulation of all labs in the world and of the scientists who operate them. This will ensure that the good parts of bio engineering can be promoted and those which are harmful should be avoided.”

If these technological leaps are being used to harm others, it is alarming. Hamish de Bretton Gordon

The use of powerful drugs by militias to temporarily transform their troops into elite killer machines is a tradition.

For superhuman amounts of time and to remain alert, Nazis used crystal methamphetamine during World War 2.

And even the British military bought thousands of Modafinil pills — which boost brain-power — ahead of the Iraq War.

Central Recorder Online has previously heard from experts how advanced robotics, bionic augmentation and DNA manipulation could soon all be commonplace in combat.

Scientists may be able to create humans that are stronger, faster, more fitter, feel less pain and can recover quicker from injuries.

Michael Clarke is a visiting professor of war studies at King’s College London. He warned about how DNA could be used by countries in the same way a farmer might in his herds.

“We’ve reached the point now where we could potentially manipulate people’s DNA to breed into them extra strength, endurance and other things just as we do with animals,” he said.

“Just as we’ve done with standard cattle to give them more back, we can do that now very precisely with humans.”

Professor Clarke also said that China’s potential production of biological weapons is fueling the race to the biosphere.

He said: “What they’re all thinking about is what might come up in 30 years’ time, given another 10 years development and experimentation.

“The Chinese in 30 years’ time might have a cohort of people who are 20 years-old who’ve got particular characteristics they might have tried to breed into them by manipulating DNA.”

Some soldiers have been fitted with exoskeletons that increase strength and speed. Microchips are injected under the skin of their bodies to monitor heart rate and battle performance.

“Worse than a Nuclear Bomb”

And in 2019, the Pentagon released previously classified documents that revealed cyborg soldiers could be a reality by 2050.

According to the report efforts “offering the potential to incrementally increase performance beyond that of the normal human baseline.”

To improve thinking and control unmanned vehicles using their brains, Troopers could have their brains connected to computers.

Vladimir Putin has also spoken openly about the destructive possible consequences of gene-editing – describing it as potentially “worse than a nuclear bomb”.

According to him, a man is able to access the genetic code that has been created either by nature or, as some religious persons would have it, by God.

He can be a great mathematician or musician, or even a soldier. A man can win without fear, pain, or regret.

“As you can see, humankind has the potential to enter, most likely in the immediate future, into an extremely difficult and responsible phase of its existence.

“What I’ve just described may be more dangerous than a bomb.”

France has plans to make it easier for soldiers to connect with their weapons systems and track where they are located.

The research included drugs to help troops stay awake longer and fight stress. There was also surgery to enhance hearing.

A report stated that any attempt to create “bionic soldiers” would have to be done within the framework of humanitarian law.

All modifications to a soldier’s capability to handle force or their human nature, as well as stopping them returning to civilian society are forbidden.