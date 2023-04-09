Was Paul O’Grady married? – The Sun

PAUL O’Grady passed away on March 28, 2023, after a stunning career lasting over four decades.

HE was married twice during his life. Here, we look at them marriages and what he said about them.

1 The late Paul O’Grady with his husband Andre Portasio Credit: REX

Is Paul O’Grady still married to his wife?

Teresa Fernandes

Paul O’Grady got hitched twice in his life, with the late star’s first marriage being to Portuguese model Teresa Fernandes.

She was a lesbian while Paul was gay, so they decided to marry in order to prevent her from being deported, and the two tied the knot back in 1977.

They divorced legally in 2005, after having been married for 28 consecutive years.

Paul said it was just a “marriage for convivence”.

READ MORE ON PAUL OGRADY

In a past interview, the late star said: “Teresa, I call her the lesbian Portuguese barmaid, was lovely. Her appearance was reminiscent of David Cassidy.

“We worked in a club in Westbourne Grove, London, when I was 22.

“She was from a very strict Catholic family and was always being hassled by them: ‘Why aren’t you getting married?’ So I said: ‘Come on then, we’ll get married’, and we did.

Andre Portasio

Paul met former-professional ballet dancer Andre Portasio in 2006, before marrying him in the summer of 2017.

Initialy, they lived apart. But, during the outbreak of coronavirus, they were able to move in together. Andrew taught ballet online while Paul learned how to play the guitar and enjoyed house baking.

A sprawling Kent property shared by the couple featured an orchard and an outdoor swimming pool as well as a summerhouse.

Paul O’Grady was with whom else?

Paul’s love life was very private during his lifetime.

Andre’s wedding was kept a secret by him.

We do know that he was in a relationship with Diane Jansen, a female from the 1970s.

Paul O’Grady had any children?

Paul was blessed with a daughter Sharon and his wife Diane in 1974.

Paul and his one child were close. He even gave him the gift of marriage to her.

His daughter Sharon was his grandfather, and he also cared for her children Abel (and Halo)

When did Paul O’Grady die?

Paul, his partner and beloved friend confirmed that he died unexpectedly but peacefully on March 28, 2023.

Andre Portasio wrote: “It is with much sadness that we inform you that Paul died unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday night.

“We request that, as we grieve, you honor the life of our loved one, but also keep us private while you deal with this loss.

He will be missed greatly by all his close friends, family and pets, as well as those who shared his humor, compassion, and wit.

“I’m sure he will want me to show him my appreciation for all your love and support over the years.”