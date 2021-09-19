Tyga hits back at TikTok star Nikita Dragun after she ‘exposed men for sliding into her DMs’ in music vid titled ‘D*ck’

YOUTUBE beauty guru Nikita Dragun has been blasted for allegedly exposing men for sliding into her DMs in a Instagram music video called “d*ck”.

One of them was hip-hop artist Tyga, who clapped back after a screenshot was included that showed her alleged conversations with him which said, “text me” along with his phone number.

2 Tyga hit back at Nikita Dragun after she included a screenshot of a message Credit: Getty

2 Nikita Dragun has faced a major backlash after she released her music video that included screenshots of messages Credit: Rex

Nikita uploaded a short music video on Wednesday simply entitled “d*ck”.

In it there are pictures of some of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s most iconic faces, including transgender woman Kylie Sonique Love.

But it also included a screen-grab of the influencer’s IG inbox that featured a message apparently sent by Tyga.

His avatar and verified check mark appear next to the DM, which says “text me”.

It was followed by a phone number that is hidden by the word “d*ck”.

It caused an immediate stir on social media as it could have been interpreted to indicate that the rapper tried to film his shot.

When the video came to Tyga’s attention he claimed the message was strictly professional, and quizzed why Nikita would see it other than thatHe tweeted: .

He tweeted: “My company shot a music video for her some time back that was never dropped.”

“Not sure why she added my likeness to this.”

A follow-up tweet read: “Ladies and gentlemen clout kills.”

But things took a twist when rapper Asian Doll joined the fray and blasted the trans star for featuring a picture of her with the word “d*ck” written over her.

She then misgendered Nikita several times on social media, using the pronoun “he” when referring to Nikita but also called her a “boy”.