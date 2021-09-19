Shocked couple find python in their bedroom

A couple were left shocked after discovering a 5ft python in their bedroom.

The yellow snake was removed by West Midlands Police after it was found wrapped around a vanity mirror at the couple’s home in Quarry Bank, Dudley.

The couple claimed that the yellow snake was hiding in a box they received the previous day. They also said that the item had been delivered to their home the day before. However, it wasn’t clear if the snake had made its way through a pipe or had been there.

Pc Bethan Pinnock with a 5ft long female python (West Midlands Police/PA) (PA Media)

The RSPCA would usually handle this type of incident, but nobody from the rescue charity was available when the call came in to police just after 10pm on Wednesday.

Student officers Police Constables Bethan Pinnock, Lucy Corles and Riane Hazel went to the couple’s home and were sent to a front bedroom where they had closed the door to keep the snake inside.

After much searching, the snake was finally found wrapped around a vanity reflection in a cabinet.

The officers used batons for lifting the snake which was approximately 5ft long and then put it into a shoe box with holes.

Manor Vets in Halesowen was contacted by the officers, who were willing to accept the snake and keep it there overnight until the RSPCA could take it.

Police were told by a vet that the snake was a mature female Python.

The police said that the snake was friendly, had some old injuries and had some lumps.