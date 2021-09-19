Touching moment Boris Johnson greets brave Phoebe, 9, at The Sun’s health awards

THIS is the touching moment that Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted a young girl at Central Recorder’s Who Cares Wins Awards.

As guests entered the ceremony, Phoebe Sinclair, a little girl with a prosthetic left arm, was seen talking to the Prime Minister as he met her.

8 Phoebe Sinclair is seen meeting the Prime Minister at the Who Cares Wins Awards Credit: Paul Edwards

8 Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pictured arriving at the Who Cares Wins awards in London Credit: Louis Wood

8 Mr Johnson also took the time to chat to Carmela Chillery Watson, one of only seven people in the UK who has a rare type of muscular dystrophy Credit: Darren Fletcher

8 Mr Johnson seemed in good spirits and even fist-bumped David Beckham on his way into the venue Credit: Rex

The PM, 57, seemed in good spirits as he smiled and chatted to the youngster at the Roundhouse in Camden, north London.

Joel Gibbard MBE (the founders of Open Bionics) and Samantha Payne MBE (the nominees) presented Phoebe a Hero Arm.

The PM also spoke to Carmela Chillary Watson, a seven-year old girl who has spent the past 18 months walking hundreds upon miles in her crown-and-flowing cape to raise money for research into muscular dystrophy.

She is one seven people with this rare illness in the UK.

Carmela has been nominated as a Young Hero.

As he entered the venue in London, the PM continued to mingle and even fist bumped David Beckham. This is where Jimi Hendrix as well as Pink Floyd have performed before.

Who Cares Wins awards The Who Cares Wins awards honour those who have helped take care of the nation. Here are the categories: 999 Hero

Best Charity

Best Doctor

Best Midwife

Best Nurse

Groundbreaking Pioneer

Mental Health Hero

National Lottery Award

Ultimate lifesaver

Unsung Hero

Young Hero

He also made time for a quick chat with Prince William, who is also out tonight to honour NHS heros.

Along with other guests, including the Prince and Central Recorder’s columnists Dr Zoe Williams and Bowelbabe Deborah James, The PM will celebrate our incredible doctors, nurses and midwives as well as volunteers, researchers, and charity workers.

After revealing his winter plans to Covid today, Mr Johnson will be able take some time off.

His mother, professional painter Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who died last night at the age of 79.

This evening, the PM was joined by other ministers like Sajid Javid (health secretary) and Rishi Sunak (chancellor of the exchequer).

Minutes after the PM arrived, Mr Sunak and Mr Javid arrived shortly after.

According to Mr Javid, the last two years have presented the ‘biggest health and social care challenge in living memory’.

‘A REAL PRIVILEGE’

He said: “All of the nominees are already winners in the eyes of the British public in terms of what they’ve what they’ve done and how they help when the nation really needed it.

“I feel truly privileged to be able mark this occasion.

“It’ll be great to hear stories from the stage but also hopefully to speak to the people on my table and others in person at the event. It’ll be absolutely brilliant.”

Events like these are only possible because of the tireless NHS, and the vaccines campaign that has seen millions get jabs that protect against severe Covid-19.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert (who helped to create the Oxford/AstraZenca vaccine) and Prof Andrew Pollard (who helped to make it possible) will also be present.

After a hard year and a half battling through the pandemic, it’s never been more important to show our thanks to NHS workers and those who helped in the fight against the pandemic.

This year we have teamed up with The National Lottery and NHS Charities Together.

Last year generous Sun readers raised over £1million for the charity in order to get vital support to staff in their hour of need.

It will air on Channel 4 this Sunday at 7.30pm, but is taking place this evening – with TV favourite Davina McCall hosting.

8 Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s mum Charlotte passed away on Monday night, aged 79 Credit: Getty – Contributor

This year there are two new awards – the 999 Hero award and the Caroline Flack Mental Health Hero award.

We’re launching the 999 Hero to recognize the outstanding work of our emergency service personnel.

It includes emergency service personnel such as police, fire and ambulance officers.

And this year’s Who Cares Wins awards is honouring the late TV presenter Caroline Flack by naming a gong in her honour with her family’s support.

One in five people in the UK were diagnosed with depression last year, and monthly mental health referrals rose to their highest level in two years.

But there are incredible people who aim to make a difference in their communities – providing solace and a safe space for those who need to talk.

Central Recorder’s Who Cares Wins awards will be broadcast on Channel 4 and All 4 on Sunday at 7.30pm.

8 Prince William made time to have a quick chat with the Prime Minister on his way into the awards Credit: Paul Edwards

8 Rishi Sunak also arrived moments after the Prime Minister for the star-studded bash Credit: Rex

8 Davina McCall is hosting the Who Cares Wins Awards at the Camden Roundhouse in north London Credit: Arthur Edwards / Central Recorder

Central Recorder’s Who Cares Wins Awards – David Beckham fist-bumps Boris Johnson at star-studded bash