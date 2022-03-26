The Real Reason Carson Daly officiated Blake Shelton’s and Gwen Stefani’s Wedding

Gwen Stefani is largely to be credited for Carson Daly’s role in her wedding. “We didn’t know who was gonna marry us,”She said this while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live“, March 24, “I just had the idea of Carson because he’s the one person that we both know so well, and we’ve known through the years.”She said that Daly was once a priest and is part of her. “spiritual circle.”

Stefani was actually “nervous”Daly was not interested in taking on this big job. “so into it.”Daly’s “experience as a”TodayHe was an excellent wedding insider because he was able describe the event to viewers on the morning show. The intimate wedding was called by him. “a perfect blend of country and glamour”He claimed credit for convincing him. “reluctant”Blake Shelton and Stefani will write their vows. After Shelton agreed to the idea, he took it one step further and sang a song he had written just for Stefani. “Not a dry eye in the house,”Daly stated.

Shelton later admitted that some of his celebrity friends had confronted and challenged him after the event. He was very blunt when explaining why they were not on the guest list. “Listen, we kept it small, get over it,”He stated this on Sirius XM’s “The Highway.” “That’s not about you.”