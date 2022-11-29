Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are pleased to welcome Baby No. 2

Tom O'Brien
Tom O'Brien
Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Their team has added an additional member.

They announced their second child, a son or daughter, on November 28th.

“Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III,” Brittany & Patrick shared this on Instagram As their son lay on the blanket, “11/28/22 7lbs 8oz.” 

Just one day earlier, Brittany was cheering on her husband as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Rams. “Sterling said no to photos today, but she’s still cute,” She wrote the following: Instagram after hanging on the field with the couple’s 21-month-old daughter. “#gochiefs.” Patrick would be crowned the winner with his team. 

Brittany and Patrick announced their pregnancy back in May. This was two months after the couple tied the knot in Hawaii.

The couple’s announcement post included photos of their daughter wearing a pink t-shirt with the words, “I have a secret to tell you,” It. Sterling stood between her parents, holding a sign reading, “Baby sister duties coming soon.”

Brittany used to make it a priority to accompany her fans through her journey of motherhood. Brittany also answered questions regularly on Instagram.

