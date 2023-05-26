Two men are arrested for murder after a teenager ‘dies in an assault’ at Crookes.

The “murder of a teenager” has led to the arrest of two suspects.

After the horrifying incident, police and emergency services were rushed yesterday to Crookes in Sheffield.

2 A teenager in Sheffield died and two men were detained on suspicions of murder. Credit: LNP

2 After the tragedy, forensic officers search the scene for any evidence. Credit: LNP

As part of an investigation into a murder, police cordoned-off a few roads.

The area was also searched by forensic experts for any evidence following the death.

South Yorkshire Police released a statement saying: “A murder probe has been initiated after a teenager was killed following an assault that occurred in Crookes (Sheffield) this evening, Thursday May 25.

There are many uniformed police officers conducting initial investigations in the region. Road closures and cordons continue to be in place.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.