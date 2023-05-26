Fashion fans are racing to get their mitts on Crocs dupes on the highstreet that are £45 cheaper than the original

CROCS returned in 2021, after working with stars like Justin Bieber and Post Malone.

And thanks to their success over the last few years, they’ve been branded the summer It shoe this year.

But not everyone wants to fork out £55 for a pair of foamy shoes to wear for one season.

Luckily, you don’t have to – TK Maxx has dropped brand new platform Crocs dupes for a cool £9.99.

Fashionistas are flocking to discount retailers to get their hands on the shoes.

Izzy, 21, a content creator on TikTok revealed that she had found two pairs of shoes – black and white.

“Croc and platform girlies, run don’t walk to TK Maxx,” she penned over the video. “Only £9.99 a pair.”

Posting under @ariesb1tch21, she said she found them in the retailer’s Southampton store and the kicks are originally from Bershka.

Other women joked there would “be a war” if they couldn’t find the dupes in their local store.

“If they’re aren’t there by the time I go… I swear to God,” one wrote in the comments.

“I’ve been looking for a pair like this for ages,” another said. “This is my sign.”

When asked about the quality comparison to genuine Crocs, Izzy explained that there’s small differences but it’s worth it for the bargain.

“I’d say the rubber is thinner than actual Crocs but overall they seem really good,” she said. “Especially for the value.”

TK Maxx even took to the comments of the video to say it’s “obsessed” with the shoes.

Crocs Vice President of Global Trends, Design and Product told Style Bible Vogue that isn’t surprised by the controversial shoe styles’ renewed spike in popularity.

“We have existed on this tension point between love and hate, and we haven’t shied away from it,” she said. “We’ve leaned into it.”

“I’m not surprised that Crocs have been picked up by the fashion industry.

“There’s something about our product—the shape and the form—that really lends itself to fashion. And it’s only going to continue.”

The popularity of the product has led to dupes that have a price much lower than it should be.

