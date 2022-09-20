Twitter Chooses Words for Pat Sajak Following His Photo Opp with Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has been the subject of much controversy. Anti-Muslim and antisemitic commentsopen support for conspiracy theories, such as QAnon. It’s no surprise that Pat Sajak was subject to backlash after his picture of him posing alongside Greene went online. Twitter users didn’t mince words when expressing their disgust.

“Pat Sajak didn’t just appear with any Republican. He appeared with a woman who speaks at White Nationalist rallies and gives the Nazi salute. My salute for Pat is different. It’s the finger right in the middle of my hand,”One user Tweet. “‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak should’ve never posed with QAnon terrorist Marjorie Taylor Greene. He’s not a stupid man, he knows exactly who and what she is, so that tells me he is as disgusting as she is,” Tweet another. “[Today I learned] that Pat Sajak is a fascist, and it’s completely ruined ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for me. Screw you, Pat!” Tweet yet another disappointed fan.

Although Sajak has not yet responded to the backlash this news is coming on the heels of his imminent retirement. A recent interview with Entertainment TonightHe stated that it was almost here “the end”His tenure as “Wheel of Fortune” host. “We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near,”He stated.